Roxanne K. “Rocky” Besler, 50, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2019, at her home with family.
Visitation will be from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 3 p.m.
Roxanne was born on March 2, 1969, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of James and Karen (Ernst) Kieffer. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and worked at various jobs throughout Dubuque, lastly working at Menards.
She loved baking, cooking and sharing her goodies with family and friends. She was an avid karaoke singer, enjoyed gardening and loved animals. Rocky was a genuine person that would give the shirt off her back. Her most memorable moments were spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Rachael Dimmer, Jillian Dimmer and Mitchel Besler; her former husband, Dale Besler; mother, Karen Kieffer; father, James Kieffer; siblings, LeeAnn (Tink) Ludwig, Tom (Melissa) Kieffer; and granddaughter Lyla Dimmer; along with many nieces and nephews.
Roxanne was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, a Roxanne Besler memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Grand River Medical Group, especially Dr. Hermann and his staff for all their wonderful care and kindness. Also, to Dale Besler for the help and support given to Rocky.