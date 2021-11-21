SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Steven William Hilby, 67, of Sun Lakes, Arizona passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 in Chandler, Arizona from the effects of COVID-19.
Steve was born in Dubuque, Iowa on August 20, 1954 to Douglas and Bernadette (Berning) Hilby. A celebration of life will be held on November 27 in the Gathering Space of Resurrection Church, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque, Iowa. Greeting the family will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A Mass will follow with Father Gibbs celebrating. Masks required in the Gathering Space before Mass.
Steve graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School, the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Iowa. He began his teaching career at Farley Bankston Catholic Grade School. He went on to teach at Shellsburg Community School where he met his future wife Cyndy. They were married Dubuque, Iowa on August 4, 1984. The majority of Steve’s career was spent teaching in the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Steve took great pride in bettering others. He served as an inspiring figure to students he taught, athletes he coached, people he worked with and anybody who spent time with him. The Hilby family had many adventures together traveling to all 50 states and several foreign countries. Steve and Cyndy traveled frequently, attended concerts, professional and Hawkeye sporting events and hung out with many friends but their favorite activity was spending time with their children. He was very proud of Matt and Kate.
He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia (nee Tyler), his two children Matthew (Sarah) and Kathleen (Neal) Mulville, his parents Douglas and Bernadette, siblings James (Clara, dec.), Michael (Janet), Kevin (Diane), Cheryl Kuenster (Kevin), Patrice Brimeyer (Patrick), Lisa Urdahl (Kurt), Brian (Bridget), Charles (Anne), sister-in-law Kathleen Hughes (John) and his many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father-and mother-in-law Duane and Norma Tyler, his brother-in-law Robert Tyler, his parental grandparents Aloysius and Emma Berning and William and Vida Hilby.