Esther Marie Cleveland Chi, 82, of St. Louis Park, Minn., formerly of Dubuque, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park.
Esther was born March 21, 1938, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Emma (Aune) and Martin Cleveland.
A graduate of Patrick Henry High, Minneapolis, Esther received her Bachelor of Social Work from Clarke College in Dubuque. She chaired the Human Rights Commission for four years and served as President of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary, President of the Roseville Chapter of the League of Women Voters. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque and Vista Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park, as possible. She was a generous supporter of all the institutions as well as the Alzheimer’s Association, AAUW, Common Cause, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Minnesota Science Museum, Minnesota Zoo, Sons of Norway and Wartburg Seminary.
It was said of her that she could make a lifelong friend at a bus stop. Her friends and family were the joy of her life.
She is survived by daughter Catie Chi Olson (Mike), their children Emma, Jacob (Amber), Samuel and Phoebe; son Walter Chi, his children Christopher (Taylor) and Hannah Chi. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded by her husband, Sun Hwan; parents, Emma Aune and Martin Cleveland; brother, Julian (Helen, of Tarboro, North Carolina); her sisters, Anna Cliplef (Robert also deceased) and Marian Oleson (Arland, of Fort Myers, FL); a stillborn daughter, Jennifer; and granddaughter, Sarah.
Memorials, please; no flowers. The family suggests memorials be sent to The Family Enhancement Center, 4826 Chicago Ave #105, Minneapolis, MN, 55417