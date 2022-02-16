EPWORTH, Iowa — Richard A. “Dick” Boll (Bollzy), 73, of Epworth, Iowa, formerly of Centralia, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his home in Epworth, Iowa.
Visitation for Dick will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. at the funeral home in Peosta, Iowa.
Services for Dick will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, IA, where the Peosta/Centralia fire department will present the striking of the Four Fives.
Dick was born March 7, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Andrew and Bernice (Higley) Boll. He received his education from Western Dubuque Schools. On November 9, 1979, he was united in marriage to Eleanor E. “Ellie” Baker in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2019.
He worked at Flynn Ready Mix as a Cement Truck Driver in Epworth, Iowa for 43 years, where he was known for his driving skills and abilities to back a truck up under any circumstances. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who truly enjoyed spending time with his family. Dick also enjoyed going to the Red Roof Diner where he solved the world’s problems with his Coffee Crew. He was an avid fan of Allis Chalmers Tractors and Dale Earnhart Jr.
He was a member of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Peosta, Iowa. He was a member of the Peosta Centralia Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by two sons, Joseph (Kristie) Boll of Bettendorf, IA and William (Katherine) Boll of Joliet, IL; two step-children, David Digman of Richland, MO, and Denise Moon of Albuquerque, NM; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three sisters Donna Augustin (Tom Riniker) of Dubuque, Debbie (Roger) Wernimont of Peosta, IA, and Penny (Dave Hayes) Koehler of Dubuque, IA; and his two fur babies, Saddie and Lexi.
He is also preceded in death by his parents, a brother, David Boll; two nephews, Eric Wernimont and Tony Boll; a brother-in-law, Dennis Augustin; four sisters-in-law, and five brothers-in-law.
A special thank you to all the Hospice of Dubuque Nurses, Doctors and Nurses at Medical Associates, Neighbors and the Red Roof Gang for all the love, care, and support they gave to Dick over the years.
