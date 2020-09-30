Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Dale M. Anderson, Postville, Iowa — Graveside service: 2 p.m. today, Postville Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today at the cemetery.
Patricia R. Behlmer, Dubuque — Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Virgil L. Blum, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, St. Clement Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church.
Connie M. Brandt, Lanark, Ill. — Graveside service: Meet at Law Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, then process to Oak Hill Cemetery.
Victor G. Camp, Elvira, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Elvira Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mary L. Green, Cascade, Iowa — Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, St. Mathias Catholic Church, Cascade.
Sharyl A. Hohnecker, Maquoketa, Iowa — Mass: Noon Friday, Oct. 2, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Jean L. Kuster, Potosi, Wis. — Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster, Wis.
Mary L. Nelson, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Platteville Free Methodist Church.
Jennifer L. Saele, Itasca, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Lutheran Church of St. Luke, Itasca.
Cecil E. Simons, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue.
William M. White, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.