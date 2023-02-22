EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Carla D. Kipper, age 58, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will follow in the East Dubuque Cemetery.

