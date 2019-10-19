THOMSON, Ill. — Mary Lou Robertson, age 81, of Thomson, Illinois, previously of Savanna, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna, with Father Moises Apostol officiating. Burial will take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Savanna. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
