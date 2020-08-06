John M. Connolly, 63, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 2, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. Family and friends may gather after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home until time of service. Please remember to social distance and masks are required to attend.
John was born on December 12, 1956, the son of John and Dolores (Smalley) Connolly. He graduated from East Buchanan High School (Class of 1975) in Winthrop, Iowa. He played multiple sports but loved wrestling! On June 28th, 1986, he married the love of his life Judy.
He worked for Hodge Company in Dubuque where he drove truck and worked in the warehouse.
John worked hard and played harder. He enjoyed going to tractor pulls and playing pool at the bar. Vikings were his favorite team and he was not going to let you forget that. With his cooler packed with Budweiser, he loved going to family gatherings. Being a proud Irishman, he was tough loving, but still knew how to get down and have a good time. On weekdays, he watched Jeopardy and kicked butt in Yahtzee. He will be missed more than he’ll ever know.
He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Jake) Alba, Jonnie Rose Connolly and Jodi Connolly; three grandchildren; siblings, Elaine (Ken) Loughren, Rose (Al) Rassmussen , Pat Connolly, Tom (Lisa) Connolly, Tina (Ed) Jennings, Mike Connolly, Tim (Kodie) Connolly, Jim (Dawn) Connolly and Nolan Michaelson, Gilda Thompson and Rhonda Michaelson; in-laws, Mary (Rick) Billmeyer, Liz (Al) Koppes, Steve Jochum and Fred Marburger; and an ever growing amount of nieces and nephews that he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his sister, Anna; his brother, Joe; sister-in-law, Freda; a niece, Ashlei; along with many other family and friends. John is now reunited with his beautiful wife, Judy!
In lieu of flowers, a John Connolly memorial fund will be established.