James W. “Jamie” Maus, age 50, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 10:28 p.m., on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Jamie’s life private family services were held. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Jamie was born on September 3, 1971, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Richard and Neva (Campbell) Maus Sr.
Jamie attended Prescott and Hoover Elementary Schools and the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton. After school, he worked at Stonehill Care Center, first on an ARC crew and most recently directly for Stonehill in the laundry room for a grand total of 30 years. He was a happy-go-lucky person who was always helpful and enjoyed caring for his family and for others. He loved to listen to music of any genre, watch movies and especially enjoyed the 3 Stooges. Jamie was also a huge fan of Garfield the Cat. His family meant the world to Jamie and he loved spending time with everyone. He was a kind and gentle soul and he will be greatly missed by all!
Those left to cherish Jamie’s memory include his mother, Neva Maus, Dubuque, IA; his siblings and special cousins, Richard (Renae) Maus Jr., Branden Maus, Richard (fiancé Kara Dornik) Hendren-Maus, Chris (Anna) Birch, Casey Jo Birch, Justin Hendren, Sarah (David) Maus, Adam Lippstock, Jeremy Maus, Margaret Riddell, Robert Riddell, Jacob Kutsch, Matthew Kutsch, Kristi Lippstock, Lisa Hendren, Joshua Birch and many more cousins; a very special aunt, Jimmie Miller, Dubuque, IA; his very special friend, Becky Friedman; and several nieces and nephews. Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Richard Maus Sr.; and his brother, Eugene “Mickey” Maus.
Jamie’s family would like to thank Dr. Hermann, Dr. Sullivan and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jennifer Fondell, for all of the kind, compassionate and professional care that they have provided for Jamie. Also a special thanks to ARC for all of their support of Jamie throughout the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Jamie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jamie Maus Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.