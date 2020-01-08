PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gary Allen Olson, 68, of Platteville, Wis., passed into Heaven’s gardens peacefully in his sleep on January 6, 2020. He was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2016.
A Masonic Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, which will lead into a memorial service. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Hollandale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gary Olson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Gary graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a bachelor’s and master’s degree. He taught high school science at Seneca and Belmont, and retired from Potosi after 26 years. Throughout life, he was an avid reader of anything historic, with a great interest in the World Wars and the Civil War. He followed all sports but dearly loved the Packers, the Badgers and watching his three children, and more recently his grandson, play soccer.
Gary had a deep respect and admiration for all things in nature. He mentored many young people in the science of Beekeeping. As a Master Gardener, he taught pruning workshops in his apple orchard. Gary’s true passion was his garden, which filled his truck every Saturday morning with produce for the Platteville Farmer’s Market. For 34 years, he greeted the patrons of the market with a smile and shared a story or two with his dry wit and playful sense of humor.
The Melody Lodge #2, in Platteville, presented him the honor of Secretary/Treasurer Emeritus for his many years of service. Gary will always be remembered for his vast knowledge of anything historical, musical, scientific or subjects of nature, his deliberate and steady approach to life and his dedication to any task at hand. He received numerous awards and recognition for volunteering his time and services to others.
Gary is survived by his wife, Marcia, of 39 years; three children, Eric, Brian and Katie (Ryan Fish) Olson; two grandsons, Jacob Olson and Oliver Gary Fish. He is further survived by his brothers, Alex (Marge) Olson, Jerry (Sally) Olson and Dennis (Shelly) Olson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry (Judy) Wieland, Denny (Diane) Wieland, Dick (special friend, Becky Hubbard) Wieland, Sharon (Larry) Pink and Bill Wieland; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, DeLyle and Lucille (Pat) Olson; sisters, Mary and Myra Olson; and parents-in-law, Virgil and Arlene Wieland.