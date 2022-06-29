Mary J. Cooley, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Patch Grove (Wis.) Cemetery.
John J. Etienne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Celebration of life: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11197 Lakeview Drive, Dubuque.
Alan J. Hartig, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Celebration of life: 5 p.m. today, Dockside Bar and Grill, Mud Lake Marina, 22500 Golf Lake Road.
Ruth H. Heim, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School auditorium, Dyersville. Service: Noon Saturday at the auditorium.
Jean L. McPhail, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Wilma M. Mensen, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
J. Bruce Meriwether, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Diane L. Oberfoell-Kreiman, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Arlene M. Osthoff, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Charlotte A. Powers, Paso Robles, Calif. — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Key West, Iowa.
Janice A. Ronnerud, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Darlington United Methodist Church. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Jacklyn Schaefer, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
James Scovel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Eagles Club, Asbury, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.