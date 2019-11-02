Gisela Hellmer, 92, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her son’s home, with family at her side.
Private family services will be held. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is entrusted with arrangements.
Gisela was born December 4, 1926, in Glaserhau, Slovakia, the daughter of Franz and Elizabeth (Krolas) Schwarz. In 1956, Gisella immigrated from Germany to the United States with her husband and son. Gisela was an avid gardener, and a wonderful baker and cook. She enjoyed knitting, and loved animals. She was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother, and will be sadly missed.
Gisela is survived by her son, Werner (Michelle) Hellmer, of Durango; two grandchildren, Werner K. (Lisa Marie) Hellmer, of Pahrump, Nev., and Jessica R. (Arthur J.) Olechowski, of Durango; and two great-grandchildren, Lia and Ali Olechowski, both of Durango. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and four sisters.
The family requests no flowers.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com