CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — God called home our Angel, Jane Marie, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at home, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Jane was born October 26, 1960, to Gerald and Murella Ramm in Dubuque, Iowa.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, St. Jude Catholic Church, by Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, where friends may visit with the family following the Vigil until 5 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, and on Monday after 9 a.m. at the church.