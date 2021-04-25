Shirley A. Regan, 87, of Dubuque, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, followed by visitation until 7 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, on Shirley's birthday at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Mark Kwenin as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Shirley was born April 30, 1933, in Dubuque, the daughter of George and Minnie Brenner Kubitz. On November 20, 1954, she married Paul Anthony Regan at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died September 28, 2005.
She worked at the Dubuque Packing Company for 30 years.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, going to Tama with the girls, playing poker with the boys, and traveling. She was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. She cherished time with her family and their annual Adventureland Trips. She was the glue for the family.
Survivors include her five children, Debra (Robert) Droessler, of Davenport, Don (Cherie) Regan, of Asbury, Sharon (Rick) Dix, of Peosta, Tom Regan, of Dubuque, and Karen Regan, of Dubuque; 10 grandchildren, Tony (Ashley) Regan, Karyn (Mark) Degenhardt, Julie Droessler, Rachel (Mark) Kelly, Nicole (Zach) Salyer, Dakota (Britt Tolson) Dix, Alex (Corine) Regan, Lindsey Regan, Nathan Regan and Adam (Amber) Roth; 13 great-grandchildren, Derek, Isiah, Houston, Avery, Colton, Keira, Kendall, Landon, Elliott, Hayven, Kensly, Dawsyn and Peyton; one sister, Bonnie Bakewell, of New Albin, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Connie; two sons, Teddy and Dennis; and four brothers, Hank, Arlan, Donnie and David.
A special thanks to Mary Metz and the PT team at Assisi Village and Hospice of Dubuque for all their loving care and support.
A memorial has been established.
A memorial has been established.