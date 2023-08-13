KIELER, Wis. — Lisa M. Droeszler, 62, of Kieler, Wisconsin, entered through Heaven’s gates surrounded by her family at home on August 11, 2023, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wisconsin, where there will be a parish scripture wake service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
She was born on July 6, 1961 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Edmund and Dorothy (Hartung) Holland. Lisa attended Southwestern High School where she met the love of her life, Dan Droeszler. The two of them were high school sweethearts and Prom King and Queen and graduated in 1979. On August 20, 1983, the couple married at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green, Wisconsin. Lisa attended Capri Cosmetology College and following graduation she worked at JCPenney Styling Salon and Suzanne’s Hair Designers, both in Dubuque, Iowa. In 1990, she opened her own salon, Lisa’s Country Clipper, at their family home which she owned and operated until her diagnosis.
Lisa dedicated her life to raising her five children on the Droeszler family farm. She adored her 14 grandchildren and was most proud of achieving the title “Grammy Lisa”. Lisa enjoyed biking, walking, helping on the farm, and was always up for a good round of cards. Lisa had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dan Droeszler, Kieler, WI; their five children and fourteen grandchildren, Jeremy (April) Droeszler of Cuba City, WI, parents of Kael, Kanyon, Ridley and Ayda; Holly (Matt) Enns of Post Falls, ID, parents of Addilynn, Brinley, Daniel and Benjamin; Mitchell (Katie) Droeszler of Kieler, WI, parents of Ryann, Brooks and Tucker; Joy (Dustin) Schwobe of Hazel Green, WI, parents of Aria, Leah, and Stella; and Katie Droeszler of Cuba City, WI; her siblings, Karen (Mike) Heinen, David (Cathy) Holland, Dale Holland, Theresa Holland and sister-in-law, Kathy Holland; her in-laws, Doris Berning, Mary Lou and Jerome Puls, Elaine and George Portzen, Franny and Deb Droeszler, Janet and Jim Dietzel, Eldie and Ann Droeszler, and Rita and Joe Placke; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Dorothy Holland; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francis and Rosalia Droeszler; her brother, Larry Holland; and her brother-in-law, Dan Berning.
In lieu of flowers, a Lisa M. Droeszler Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank everyone at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic and Hospice of Dubuque for their kind and compassionate care.
The family wishes to invite everyone to a Celebration of Life on August 19, 2023 at the Droeszler Family Farm with Mass starting at 4:30 p.m. and meal, music, and memories to follow.