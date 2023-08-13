KIELER, Wis. — Lisa M. Droeszler, 62, of Kieler, Wisconsin, entered through Heaven’s gates surrounded by her family at home on August 11, 2023, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wisconsin, where there will be a parish scripture wake service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

