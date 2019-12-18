SCALES MOUND, Ill. — John C. “Jack” Pooley, 79, of Scales Mound, Ill., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque, Ill.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Miller & Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, with Pastor Libby Rutherford officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, and from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Township Cemetery.
Jack was born on April 2, 1940, in Shullsburg, Wis., the son of Charles L. and Helen E. (Distler) Pooley. He was united in marriage to Jeanne A. Wienen on February 14, 1960, in Galena, Ill.
Jack formerly farmed for 38 years until 1992, and then worked for Galena Utilites at the Galena Territory until retiring in 2005. He enjoyed coon hunting, mowing grass, cutting wood, and driving his skid-loader. He was known as “Mr. Fix It”.
Surviving is his wife Jeanne; three children, Pamela Spittler, of Lincoln, Ill., Penny (Tony) Cook, of Galena, and Rick (friend Candi) Pooley, of Galena; six grandchildren, Eric, David, Amy, Curtis, Trinity and Chance; six great-grandchildren, Hayden, Monroe, Ohanna, Mikey, Emma Lou, and Paizley; his two sisters, Darlene Rosenthal and Dorothy (George) Petitgout, both of Galena.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Albert and Lily Pooley; brothers-in-law, Chuck Rosenthal, Luras “Jr.” Wienen and DuWayne Schultz; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Luras and Helene Wienen, Sr.
