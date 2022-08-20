Michael Victor Leibfried, 52, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mike will be 10:30 am Monday, August 22, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville. A celebration of life will be held at Neumann’s Bar & Grill, Holy Cross, immediately following the burial.
Michael was born January 17, 1970, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Kenneth L. and Patsy Cook Leibfried. On October 18, 1997, he married Vickie Jasper in Dubuque.
He was a 1988 graduate of Western Dubuque High School and 1992 graduate of Mount Mercy College.
Mike was a self-employed financial planner.
He was a member of Church of the Resurrection. He loved all sports. He played baseball for multiple decades and coached Rickardsville baseball. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He was all about family, friends, and sports. He took extreme pride in his family.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie; his parents, Ken and Patsy Leibfried of Rickardsville, IA; his three children, Kayla Leibfried of Lakewood, CO, Ashley Leibfried of Bettendorf, IA, and Zach Leibfried of Iowa City, IA; his three siblings, Brian “BJ” (Joy) Leibfried of West Des Moines, IA, Kelly (Scott) Kalinowski of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dan (Angie) Leibfried of Urbandale, IA; his father- and mother-in-law, Bob and Martha Jasper of Dubuque; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mike’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
