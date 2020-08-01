Georgette M. “Gigi” (Wise) Plumley, age 63, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Grand Meadows, after a brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease, with her children by her side.
To celebrate Gigi’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that anyone attending please wear a mask. To honor Gigi’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Gigi was born on September 30, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of George and Lorraine (Nagelmaker) Wise.
Gigi attended Holy Ghost Grade School and went on to graduate from Hempstead High School, Class of 1974. She was united in marriage to her soulmate, Chris Plumley, on July 16, 1983, at Holy Ghost Church. They were blessed to have almost 34 amazing years together, and 2 adored children, before Chris was sadly called home before Gigi on July 13, 2017. She was employed with several businesses throughout the years including, CyCare, McKesson, Thermo Fischer and Medline, but being a mom was the role she cherished most. Gigi was a very loving and supportive mom, always volunteering and helping with her children’s hobbies and theater programs. Her children were truly her greatest joy! Gigi enjoyed staying active and played volleyball and bowled for several years. Gigi’s faith was a very important part of her daily life, she was a long time member of Holy Ghost Church, where she enjoyed singing and helping out with whatever was needed. We are truly heartbroken at losing our beautiful mom at such a young age, just three short years after losing our dad, but know that they are now both watching over us, happily reunited in Heaven for Eternity.
Those left to cherish Gigi’s memory include her loving children, Jon (Fiance Justin Vaughn) Plumley, Denver, CO, and Molly (Evan) Heil, Dubuque, IA; her siblings, Marilyn (Harold) Brehm, Kieler, WI, and Bob (Brenda) Wise, Dubuque, IA; a brother-in-law, Bob Johns, Cuba City, WI; her godchildren, Cory Wise, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Lynn (Dan) Randall, Peosta, IA; her mother-in-law, Lulubelle Plumley, Dubuque, IA; her in-laws, Donnie Plumley Jr., Dubuque, IA, Carl (Tanya) Plumley, Dubuque, IA, Joyce (Rick) Cottrell, Dubuque, IA, Brenda (Bruce) Oertell, Livonia, MO, Mike (Nancy) Plumley, Elkader, IA, Barry (Michelle) Plumley, Hillburn, NY, and Elly (Mike) Day, Dubuque, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gigi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chris Plumley; her sisters, Kathleen Johns and Linda (Terrance) Stoffel; and her father-in-law, Donald Plumley.
Gigi’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the nurses and staff of Grand Meadows and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of your kind, compassionate and professional care of Gigi. We appreciate all of you more than you can possibly know.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Gigi Plumley Family.
