WORTHINGTON, Iowa — George C. “Moose” LeMay, 72, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 26, 2020, after a three year battle with Pecoma Cancer.
A private Funeral Service will be held where military honors will be performed by American Legion Post #137.
George was born November 4, 1948, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Theodore and Emma (Braun) LeMay. He was raised in Green Bay, WI, until his family moved to Worthington, IA. He married Linda Fettkether on June 28, 1975, in Epworth, Iowa. George enlisted to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was wounded in battle and was proud to have been awarded the Purple Heart.
He worked construction for many years, erecting pole buildings for Luedtke Construction in Nebraska. He worked for Olberding Construction in Dyersville for over 20 years before he formed his own construction company in 1994 and retired in 2012.
He was past member and president of the Worthington Sportsmans Club, Worthington Jaycees, member of the American Legion Post #137 for 51 years, and the Disabled Veterans (DAV).
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his trips to Guttenberg, Canada, and North Dakota. He enjoyed sharing a “toddy” at the local bar with his friends.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; children: Brenda (Brad Wynn) LeMay, of Dyersville, Jeffrey (Emily) LeMay, of Johnston; grandchildren: Nathan and Nicholas Stelken, Henry and Hattie LeMay; siblings: Barbara Kuddes, of Fremont, NE, Donna Lincoln, of Colesburg, Shirley (Larry) Brockhohn, of Monticello, Anamarie Hood, of Marion, Timothy (Kathy) Hildebrand, of Jefferson, GA; in-laws: Charles (Cathy McCullough) Fettkether, of Iowa City, Kathy (Randy) Harter, of New Vienna; special friends, Dan (Sue) Kaup, of Marshfield, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, John Hildebrand; a sister, Jeanette Hildebrand; parents-in-law, Donald and Bonnie Fettkether; in-laws: Robert, David, and James Fettkether, Tom Hood.
Memorials can be made to American Legion Post #137 in Dyersville or Mercy Autism Center in Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
