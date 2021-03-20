CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Duane Michael Smith, 34, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Iowa. A private committal service will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Springbrook, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.
Duane was born on September 8, 1986, in eastern Iowa, the son of Sean and Sara (Eppley) Smith. He was a 2005 graduate of Marion High School. Duane worked for several years in the food service industry. He loved spending time with his friends, playing basketball and video games. Duane also loved animals, especially his cats and dogs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Duane is survived and lovingly remembered by his father, Reverend Sean Smith, of Lansing, Iowa; sister, Felicia Smith, of Marion; brother, Ryan (Tessa) Smith, of Madison, Wisconsin; one nephew, Graham Smith; paternal grandparents, Bob and Betty Smith, of Lewisville, North Carolina; and a host of several extended family members including aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Smith; and maternal grandparents, Dale and Dorothy Eppley.
Please share a memory of Duane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.