Sister Mary Deborah Paige, PBVM, 93, died on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Sisters of the Presentation (Mount Loretto), 2360 Carter Road.

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, friends may call from 9:30 — 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, where there will be a wake service at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West.

