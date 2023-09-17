Sister Mary Deborah Paige, PBVM, 93, died on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Sisters of the Presentation (Mount Loretto), 2360 Carter Road.
On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, friends may call from 9:30 — 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, where there will be a wake service at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West.
Sister Mary Deborah, daughter of Frederick and Josephine (Boland), was born Patricia Ann Paige on June 19, 1930, in Elkader, Iowa. She entered the Sisters of the Presentation from Elkader, Iowa, on September 8, 1959, and professed her perpetual vows on August 22, 1967.
She earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts from the University of Iowa and taught business education in Algona, Waukon, Fort Dodge, and Dubuque, all in Iowa. She retired to Mount Loretto in 2000 and celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2019. Sister Deborah was dedicated to gardening and time spent in adoration. She also enjoyed walking outside, reading, shopping, puzzles and baking. She valued Catholic education, prayer and community service. “My Presentation community is my family — not without contrast but unexpectedly beautiful and strong with bonds of love and loyalty, tradition and faith. They encourage me to live simply, care deeply, love generously, speak kindly and leave the rest to God.”
Recommended for you
Surviving are her sister, Jeanette Delozier, nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of the Presentation with whom she shared her life for 64 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary Clark, and brother-in-laws Donald Clark and Ralph Delozier.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, IA 52001 or online at: www.dbqpbvms.org.