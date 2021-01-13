Holly M. Amunson Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 13, 2021 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Holly M. Amunson, 46, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today