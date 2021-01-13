Holly M. Amunson, 46, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Tags