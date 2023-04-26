FULTON, Iowa — Mary A. Kircher, 76, of Fulton, passed away, Monday, April 24, 2023 at her home in Fulton.
A Funeral Mass will be 10:00am, Friday, April 28, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will Clarke Scanlon, Matthew Brisch, Danny Doogan, Alex Scanlon, Nick Scanlon, Dan Dolan, and Mike Dolan. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00-7:00pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Mary Ann Dolan was born on June 30, 1946 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Andresen) Dolan. She was one of the first set of triplets born in Dubuque, Iowa. Her sister, Maureen, was first born, then Mary and finally her brother, Mike, who their mother called the perfect gentleman for waiting for his sisters Mary was a born fighter, weighing 2.14 pounds at birth. She was small but mighty. As a Dolan triplet, her life was chronicled by the Dubuque Telegraph Herald from birth through her high school graduation from Dubuque Wahlert Catholic High School in 1964. After graduation, Mary worked as a bookkeeper for Dubuque Packing Company. She met her sweetheart Ronald I. Kircher through her brother Mike. They were married on April 20, 1968 at St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa. They were blessed to celebrate 55 years together this April. Mary and her family moved to Clinton in 1972. Although she was busy raising three daughters, she was very active in the community. She was a home room mom; instrumental in starting the hot lunch program at North Catholic, co-president of the North Catholic PTA. a member of the Jane Lamb Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, volunteer and contributor of the Saw Mill Museum, and was on many fundraising committees for North Catholic and Mater Dei High School. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish and also a member of a local chapter of PEO. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, tennis and golf; carding a hole in one at one of the golf courses at The Villages. She enjoyed being with her family; especially the family trips. Most of all, she loved following and watching her grandchildren’s activities.
Mary is survived by her loving husband: Ron of Fulton; three daughters: Stephanie (Matthew) Brisch of Clinton, Stacy (Clarke) Scanlon of Johnston, and Paula (Danny Doogan) of Frankfort, Illinois; four grandchildren: Alex & Nick Scanlon, and Elena & Eloise Brisch; her triplet brother, Mike (Mary) Dolan of Dubuque, and her youngest brother, Dan (Judy) Dolan of The Villages, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister, Maureen, and her eldest brother, James. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or the Saw Mill Museum.
