FULTON, Iowa — Mary A. Kircher, 76, of Fulton, passed away, Monday, April 24, 2023 at her home in Fulton.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:00am, Friday, April 28, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will Clarke Scanlon, Matthew Brisch, Danny Doogan, Alex Scanlon, Nick Scanlon, Dan Dolan, and Mike Dolan. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00-7:00pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.