EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Danielle M. Hefel-McGurn, 42, of East Dubuque, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home.

