LAMPASAS, Tex. — Mary Carol (Hayes) (McCarthy) Bivens, 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was surrounded by her children as she passed.
Committal will be on March 3, 2023, at 1:15 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The cemetery is located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209.
Recommended for you
Carol was born on May 4, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa to Geraldine Marie Hanson and Lloyd Clifford Hayes. She married Michael Daniel McCarthy and had five children; Patti, Dennis, Brian, Shawn, and Erin. She was a successful realtor and saleswoman, but more importantly a beloved friend, sister, and sister-in-law to many. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her second husband, John Burton Bivens. She was a loving mother who ensured we had very special holidays. Decorated to the nines, she always had a lovely gathering. She was known to make 15 different Christmas cookies, assuring everyone had their favorite, which she started making as early as August. She loved to play games, especially with her grandchildren; Jacob, Adam and Alexa Shapiro, Jonathan, Dakota and Christy McCarthy, Matthew McCarthy, and Jack and Kelly Anderson. She also loved to dress nicely and to have perfect make-up.
Memorials may be made to Erin Anderson 3408 Roanoke Dr, Cedar Park, Texas 78613. A donation to a Veteran’s Charity would always be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.