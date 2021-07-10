Daniel J. Reiter, 66, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 6th, 2021, at home.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 11th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Dan was born on February 5, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Eldon and Veronica (Boet) Reiter. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary and Dubuque Senior High School.
He worked for the Dubuque Boys and Girls Club for many years, starting in October of 1969; he was known for his devotion to the club. Dan was a mentor to many children in our community for generations. His vision and dedication to serving Dubuque’s youth never ceased.
He is survived by his brother Michael (Karen Spiegelhalter) Reiter; his nephew William “Bill” Reiter; nieces, Laura (Greg) Willging and Jenni (Eric) Farrey; four great nieces and nephews: Alexander Vaassen, Abigail Willging, Andrew Willging and Jonathan Farrey.
Surviving also are many special friends, especially Gail George Stoffel and Nicholas D. Jones, along with his co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Veronica (Boet) Reiter, and his brother Patrick Reiter.