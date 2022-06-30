GRIMES, Iowa — Ronald M. Seay, 69, of Grimes, IA formerly of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on June 21, 2022 at Taylor House in Des Moines, IA.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. He was born in Aiken, MN to James & Velma (Parker) Seay. Ron graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1971. He later received his Tool & Die and Mold Makers Certification.
He married Tammy Herting on May 20, 1988 at the Dubuque Arboretum & Flower Gardens.
Ron started his career at Uelner Tool & Die, worked at John Deere in Dubuque and finished his career at General Industries in Marysville OH working in the plastics molding industry.
Ron was one of the founding members of Philippians II. He served in the homeless ministry for several years before relocating back to Iowa.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Tammy; sons Jeff Hovind of Lima, OH, Jason Seay, of Grimes, IA and Matthew Seay, of Mt Pleasant, IA. Their granddaughter Elizabeth and grandson Markus, whom Ron & Tammy adopted in 2020. His brothers, Paul Seay and Ray (Belinda) Seay, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents James & Velma Seay, brothers, Jim, Mack, Don, Phil and his sister Ann.
