Delores R. Gregorich, 92, of Dubuque, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and Mass.
Delores was born November 8, 1928, in Dubuque, daughter of Charley and Emma (Muntz) Bakey.
She graduated from Peosta High School in 1946. On October 21, 1947, she married James Gregorich at St. Raphael Cathedral. He preceded her in death on December 23, 1996.
Delores worked at Mt. Carmel for the Sisters of Charity. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling and playing cards. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed hosting reunions and birthday parties.
She is survived by four children, Jean (Don) Schiffer, of Dubuque, Jim (Agnes) Gregorich, of Zwingle, Dave (JoAnne) Gregorich, of La Motte, and John (Pam) Gregorich, of Dubuque; 16 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.
She is also survived by a sister, MaDonna Delaney, of Farley, and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bruce Potter; sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Helen and Tom McLaughlin, Ruth and Herb Klinkhammer, Marie and Mick O’Shea, Rita and Elmer “Red” Demmer and Howard Delaney; and brothers- and-sisters-in-law, Leo, Charles and Mary, and Martin Bakey.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center for their care.