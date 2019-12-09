INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Ronald “Ronnie” J. Hildebrand, 69, of Independence, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Buchanan County Regional Health Center in Independence.
The family will greet friends from 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, Iowa. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church, conducted by Reverend John Kremer. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Earlville, Iowa. Arrangements by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville.
Ronnie was born January 7, 1950, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Francis (Nefzger) Hildebrand. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Ronnie was a lovable brother and a very caring person. He held the family all together.
He is survived by his siblings, Agnes Steffensmeier, Catherine “Katie” (Eldon) Heims and Leon A. (Laura) Hildebrand; his sister-in-law, Betty Hildebrand; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Teresa Mae Monaghan, Edward Hildebrand and LeRoy Hildebrand; brothers-in-law, Joseph Monaghan and Arthur Steffensmeier; and her sister-in-law, Marion Hildebrand.
A memorial fund in Ronnie’s memory has been established.
Please share a memory of Ronnie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.