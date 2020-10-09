funeral services
Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Carolyn M. Bodish, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Riverfront Pavilion at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Herbert L. Brun, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church.
Gerald I. Burkle, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Meribeth J. Daker, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Francis W. Gansen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carl N. Heims, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Nancy E. Heiring, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, St. Francis Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Rosalyn F. Helle, Edgewood, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood.
Dean W. Hinrichs, Lancaster, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Hurricane Cemetery, South Lancaster Township.
James Johnson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, First Baptist Church, Waukon. Visitation: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald L. Lakin, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
James J. Nachtmann, Luxemburg, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Lyle E. Orcutt, Earlville, Iowa — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Earlville United Parish. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Terrence G. Plear, Shullsburg, Wis. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Grace A. Roling, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Amy A. Scholtes, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Beverly J. Smith-Turben, Rewey/Cassville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Lucille Yeager, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.