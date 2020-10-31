Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Sharon L. Arntzen, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Anna M. Brown, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Stevin E. Hudrlik, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov 2, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, St. John’s Cemetery, Andrew.
LeAnna J. Hulbert, Clermont, Iowa, — Services: 2 p.m. today, God’s Acres Cemetery, Clermont.
Kenneth J. Pickel, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Shirley A. Pins, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Marcia Pruisner, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov 2, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Manchester United Methodist Church.
Gary L. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Sharon M. Reed, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Sylvan J. Taylor, Clermont, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, East Clermont Lutheran Church. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Carol J. Vogel, Fort Atkinson, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson. Services: Immediately following visitation, Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson.