ANDREW, Iowa — Jean L. “Jeanie” Ambrosy, 70, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
A gathering of family and friends celebrating Jeanie’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, where a 6:30 p.m Prayer Service will be held. Cremation will follow the visitation.
Jean Lois Tebben was born on May 10, 1952 in Bellevue, Iowa, to Lyle “Don” and Vona M. (Ripple) Tebben. She grew up on a farm five miles north of Andrew and graduated from Andrew High School in 1970. She then attended and graduated from Business school in Davenport in 1972. She married Roger L. Ambrosy on October 12, 1973 in Andrew, Iowa. They had two children, Angela and Aaron.
Jeanie worked in the Treasurer’s Office at the Jackson County Courthouse in Maquoketa, retiring in 2019.
She was a member of the Andrew AMVETS Post #62 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and a friend and protector of all birds and cats. Jeanie also enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes and Cubs with Roger. She loved green olives, butter brickle, and Ruffles potato chips dipped in ice cream. Jeanie loved car rides on country roads with Roger and stopping by the family farm to do chores, say hi to the calves and oversee Roger while he completed the day’s tasks. Her utmost joy, though, came from time spent with grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Roger Ambrosy of Andrew, IA; children, Angie (John) Staber of Davenport, IA, and Aaron (Danielle) Ambrosy of Otter Creek, IA; 4 grandchildren, Aubrey and Ezra Staber, and Addison and Connor Ambrosy; and a brother-in-law, Albert “Junior” Wiegert, Jr. of Maquoketa, IA; and her cat, Tom. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Judy Kay Wiegert.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Jean L. “Jeanie” Ambrosy memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to give a special thank you for the compassionate care given by the 5th Floor Nursing Staff at Finley Hospital and all the staff of ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
