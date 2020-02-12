BELLEVUE, Iowa — Phyllis M. (Good) Jones, 94, most recently of Bellevue, Iowa, formerly of Kewanee, Illinois, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue, conducted by Pastor Shannon Witt, family will greet friends 9:30 a.m. until service on Saturday at the church. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Perry, Kansas. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.