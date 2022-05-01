PEOSTA, Iowa — Albertina M. “Tina” (Beversdorf) Key, age 94, of Peosta, passed away at 7:07 p.m., on Monday, April 25, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. To celebrate Tina’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Tina was born on January 18, 1928, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Rudolph and Ann (Smith) Beversdorf.
Tina attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Dubuque. She met a wonderful young man named Loran Key while working at Melody Mill one night, and they both knew immediately they had found their perfect match. The two were united in marriage on January 16, 1954, in Dubuque. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage and 10 children together before Loran passed away on March 30, 1998. Tina was a devoted wife and mom who took meticulous care of her home and family. In her younger days, she enjoyed bowling several days a week and was a member of the 600 Club. In later years, she switched to Bingo. Loran joked “that the balls were lighter, and she didn’t have to change her shoes”. Everyone who knew her knew that Tina was a die hard Cubs fan, but she would also watch the Chicago Bulls. She also enjoyed watching game shows and listening to Elvis. No doubt, her family was the aspect of Tina’s life that brought her the most joy. She truly loved spending time with all of the kids and grandkids, and she never missed a birthday. Tina was a wonderful woman who took great pride in all that she did. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Tina’s memory include her 9 children, Eugene (Lori) Key, Dubuque, IA, Lon (Rachel Fecteau) Key, Norwich, CT, Ronald (Tammy) Key Sr., Dubuque, IA, Melvin (Jean) Key, Dubuque, IA, Kelvin (Lisa Eubanks) Key Sr., Dubuque, IA, Donnie Key, Dubuque, IA, Terry (Shirley) Key, Dubuque, IA, Melody (Mike Kramer) Key, Peosta, IA and Timmy (fiancé Carly Saul) Key, Dubuque, IA; many-many grandchildren, especially Nikkia and Katelyn whom she helped raise, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; her life long friend, Bea Buelow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loran Key; a daughter, Barbara Ties; a daughter-in-law, Laverne Key; 2 granddaughters, Tonya Key and Loralie Key; and her siblings, Delores, Beverly, Rudolph, Richard and Duane.
Tina’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Konz and her nurse Sherry, the doctors, nurses and staff at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, especially Amanda, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind and compassionate care. Also a very special thanks to our sister, Melody and her husband Mike, who cared for mom at home for 15 years. Without her help mom would not have been able to remain in the home she so loved.
