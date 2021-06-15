EPWORTH, Iowa — Irwin J. “Red” Horsfield, 80, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home in Epworth, Iowa. Loved ones heard the last hilarious “Red Quip” on this day. His sudden and untimely death comes as a shock as he was only diagnosed with advanced COPD and long haul COVID, and lived a life of hijinks and shenanigans.
Visitation for Red will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home; Attn: Irwin “Red” Horsfield family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, IA 52046. A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Mass of Christian burial for Red will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa, with military honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650.
We suspect that many people in Dubuque County will be wondering where the guy went who they often passed going 25 mph on the highway while he was busy telling somewhat true stories of the roads he built as a Superintendent with Tschiggfrie Excavating for 38 years. He loved his daily “rides” with his kids and grandkids — never minding where they drove him as long as they turned right or left whenever he told them to.
Red was born on August 24, 1940, to Walter and Cecelia (McDermott) Horsfield. He grew up walking uphill both ways in ten feet of snow to country schools in the Placid area, forever being proud of graduating first in his class (of one). He went on to graduate from Epworth High School in Epworth, Iowa.
Red was a Veteran having served in the United States Army from 1959 -1965. After the Army he was united in marriage to Joyce Weydert in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Peosta, Iowa, on November 17, 1962. Together they had seven children in 10 years, who Red would tell you Joyce raised while he was working hard (and adding to his list of hijinks and shenanigans).
Red was a member of the St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, IA, and the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce Horsfield, of Epworth; seven children: Julie (Randy) Steffen and Melissa (Dave) O’Brien, of Epworth, Amy (Rick) Kluesner, Shelly (Kalika) Staker, Jolene “JoJo” Kramer, Ann (Ricky) Ludwig, and Todd (Carrie) Horsfield, all of Farley; 21 grandchildren who he taught to cuss and not let the truth get in the way of a good story: Bethany (Nate Trumm) Steffen, Meredith (Adam) Young, Olivia (Daniel Ervin) Steffen, Libby (Mitch) Gansen, Drew Kluesner, Paige (Grady) Gallagher, Ethan Kluesner, Hope and Avery Staker, Jack, Patrick, and Will (Addie Ulbrich) O’Brien, Grant (Maria Morrison) Kramer, Lauren (Austin Hosch) Kramer, and Grace Kramer, Sophie, Robbie, and Jude Ludwig, and Claire (Colin Hogan), CeCe, and Cate Horsfield. He is also survived by 8 great-grandkids with one due in October and a set of GMC truck keys he never gave up looking for until the very end. (We all still swear we have no idea where they are).
He is also survived by three siblings: Pat (Verla) Horsfield and Ronnie (Judy) Horsfield, of Epworth, and Dale (Jolene) Horsfield, of Dubuque; in-laws: Kenny Krapfl, of Monticello, and Kevin Firnstahl, of Dubuque, Elaine (John) Tracey, Lois (Al) Laughlin, of Epworth; Jim (Donna) Weydert, Janet (Ronnie) Pitz, and Bill (Jan) Weydert, of Peosta; Jack (Jeanne) Weydert, David (Judy) Weydert, Jerry (Marty) Weydert, and Joe Weydert, of Dubuque; Tom (Donna) Weydert, and Marlene Kramer, of Farley, and Marilyn (John) Kettman, of Bellevue.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Leo and Phillip Horsfield in infancy, Janaan Krapfl, Lois (Donnie) Kluesner and Tim Horsfield; and in-laws Lloyd Kramer, Kathy Weydert, and Gery Weydert.
Red was a dedicated supporter of Outrun the Rays, and a proud (outspoken) liberal. Red would want his friends to continue supporting Outrun the Rays and any political candidates running against those supported by his buddies at Dirty Ernie’s.