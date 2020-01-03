SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Lucille Gardner (Mauricio), OP, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at Sinsinawa.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse, where the remembering service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Sister Lucille taught elementary grades in Ventnor, N.J., Chicago, Ill., Anaconda, Mont., Bloomington, Ill., and Kingfisher, Okla. She was principal at Rosary School in Oklahoma City and at St. Patrick/St. Alphonsus School in Lemont, Ill., before becoming superintendent in Asherton, Texas. She ministered at St. Matthew Parish in San Antonio from 2002 to 2017, and retired at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse in 2017.
Lucille was born in Peoria, Ill., on January 7, 1935, to Charles and Anna (Kelch) Gardner.
Her survivors are a sister; nieces; nephews; and Dominican Sisters.
Leonard Funeral Home is handling arrangements.