Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Shirley A. Domeyer, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday prior to services.
Grace E. Flogel, Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon, today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday to time of services at the funeral home.
Carolyn M. Heuertz, Charleston, S.C. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Judith A. Keeney, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Don E. Keller, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today at the church.
Carol A. Kinkhammer, Dubuque – Services: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.
Robert A. Kuntz, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Grace Episcopal Church, Galena.
Linda M. LaSoya, Dubuque — Service: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Egelhof, Seigert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Jill T. Lee, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Dubuque.
Gerald T. Leahy, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immanuel United Church of Christ, 339 E. Louisa St., Darlington. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Ann O’Brien, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at St. Raphael Cathedral. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
John M. O’Connor, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Cheryl L. Schurman, Spooner, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Joseph E. “Joe” Tregoning, Madison — Services: 1 p.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St. in Shullsburg. Visitation: noon to 12:45 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg.
Nancy J. Trumm, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, Iowa City.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.
Cathy A. Umscheid, West Des Moines, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, IL. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20 at the funeral home.