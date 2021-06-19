Jeri A. Edlund, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Mitchell C. Hochhausen, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
Evelyn M. Kaiser, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Janaan Kleinstiver, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the funeral home.
Blanca G. Marcos, West Palm Beach, Fla. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Inez A. Pancratz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Betty J. Phillips, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Dubuque. Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, Fannie Stout House, 1145 Locust St.
Joan M. Trentz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, Dawson Funeral Home, Maquoketa. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Kevin M. Vondra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
Maria T. White, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jeremy Wiest, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Eckstein Building, Grant County Fairgrounds, Lancaster.
Mary Beth Willenbring, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.