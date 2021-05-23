Harold F. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, St. Clements Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
David J. Duve, Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
John M. Fagerlind, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Monday, May 24, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Jennifer L. Gehrts-Stoffregen, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lonnie Guderjahn, Des Moines — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Iles-Westover Funeral Home, Des Moines. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, West Des Moines.
Marvin L. Levins, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, Hillside Cemetery, Poynette, Wis.
Dennis McClain, Ankeny, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4:30 p.m. today, Services: 10 a.m. Monday, May 24, St. Luke the Evangelist, Ankeny.
Mildred E. Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Nicholas J. Valentine, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until time of services, Tuesday, May 25, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.