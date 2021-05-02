Darren Dean Jones, 59, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2021, at home.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 12 p.m. on Monday May 3, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a family service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Darren was born on June 17, 1961, in Dubuque, the son of John and Dorothy (Smith) Jones.
Darren was one of 15 children whose humor inspired lots of laughter at family gatherings. He had a ready smile for everyone, and never met a stranger.
Darren was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He will be sadly missed by all whose lives he has touched.
He is survived by his son, Austin Jones; his daughter, Tiffany (Christian Stoltman) Jones; grandson, Oliver Stoltman, all of Madison; his siblings, Judy Kurt, of Utah, Carolyn Suby, of Florida, Craig (Becky) Jones, Cheryl (Charles Stewart) Cullum, Holly (Dean) Nauman, Tracy (Steve) Terry, Vickie (Timothy) Callahan, all of Dubuque, Dorothy (Harold) Fuller, of Peosta, Todd Jones and Lisa (Mike) Miller, of Rockford, his twin sister, Sharon (Jeff) Wischmeyer, of Michigan; and sister-in-law Diane Jones, of Dubuque; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John and Keith; sister, Pamela Sloan; brothers-in-law, Tom Sloan, David Suby and Kurt Cullum.
The family request no flowers.
A special thank you to Heidi and Dawn whose friendship meant so much to Darren.