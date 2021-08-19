Brenda Mitchell Telegraph Herald Aug 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FREEPORT, Ill. — Brenda Mitchell, 81, of Freeport, and formerly of Elizabeth, Ill., died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Elizabeth, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elizabeth-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today