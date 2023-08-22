GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Irvin William Lammers, age 87, of Guttenberg, Iowa passed away at the Guttenberg Care Center on August 16, 2023.
Irv was born to Gregor and Alvina Lammers on the family farm in New Vienna, Iowa on April 24, 1936. He attended school in Colesburg, Iowa. As many young men during those trying times he left school to work on the family farm. On February 20, 1958, he went to work at John Deere in Dubuque, Iowa. He retired from John Deere on December 31, 1988. While working at John Deere he started a construction company which he continued to operate after his retirement from Deere’s. He was married to Barbara Eloise Lammers on August 6, 1997 at The Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Guttenberg, Iowa. Irv lived a full and active life. He was a very hardworking man and a role model to many. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working outdoors, and creating beautiful handcrafted wooden projects. He loved watching any sport that involved the Hawkeyes.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Eloise, children Rod (Meg) Lammers, Todd (Julie) Lammers, stepchildren Lee (Sara) Pattison, Lisa (Chuck) Kass, and Mark (Lynette) Pattison. grandchildren Carrie (Chad) Garber, Becky Lammers-Pierce, Jessie (Travis) Ehlinger, Drew (Dana) Lammers, Matt (Jamie) Lammers, Cody (Laura) Hill, Abi Jostand, Morgan (Nick) Miller, Brice (Maggie) Pattison, Brian (Amira) Kass, Brittany (Jake) Nilles, Blake Kass (Mady Meier), Brody Kass, Nolan Pattison and Delaney Pattison, and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Carol Ann (Lester) Simons and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Alice Knipper, Abbie Mormann, Mildred Helle, Vanita Knipper, Gladys Lake, his brothers Lavern Lammers, Donald Lammers, and stepsons Bruce Pattison, Jim Pattison, and Dale Pattison.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 9:00AM-11:00AM at the United Methodist Church in Guttenberg, with memorial service immediately following at 11:00AM. Luncheon after service with interment following at St Patrick Cemetery, Colesburg, Iowa.