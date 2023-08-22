GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Irvin William Lammers, age 87, of Guttenberg, Iowa passed away at the Guttenberg Care Center on August 16, 2023.

Irv was born to Gregor and Alvina Lammers on the family farm in New Vienna, Iowa on April 24, 1936. He attended school in Colesburg, Iowa. As many young men during those trying times he left school to work on the family farm. On February 20, 1958, he went to work at John Deere in Dubuque, Iowa. He retired from John Deere on December 31, 1988. While working at John Deere he started a construction company which he continued to operate after his retirement from Deere’s. He was married to Barbara Eloise Lammers on August 6, 1997 at The Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Guttenberg, Iowa. Irv lived a full and active life. He was a very hardworking man and a role model to many. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working outdoors, and creating beautiful handcrafted wooden projects. He loved watching any sport that involved the Hawkeyes.

