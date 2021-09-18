Marilyn Bingham, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon today, Grey Eagle Pavilion, Galena Recreation Park.
Benjamin H. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Suzanne M. Farrey, Hazel Green, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Benton (Wis.) Primitive Methodist Red Church Cemetery. Celebration of life gathering and lunch: Today, Benton Village Park pavilion.
Harlan A. Haug, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Trinity Lutheran Church, Derinda Township, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patricia A. Hesselbacher, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Funeral service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Donald J. Krug, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Marjorie E. Rickert, Spring Hill, Fla. — Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Bethany Home Chapel, Dubuque.
Russell Schetgen, Santa Teresa, N.M. — Remembrance service: Noon, Saturday, Oct. 16, Linwood Chapel, Dubuque.
Mary P. Sheehan, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.