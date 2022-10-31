Annabelle L. Brunton, Evansville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Terry Ann Check, Kieler, Wis. — Parish scripture service: 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Wake: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the parish center. Viewing: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the parish center. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Jessica Fleckenstein, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home.
Deanne E. George, Sun City, Ariz. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William T. Hocking, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Joan M. Klein, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Terry L. Pike, Dubuque — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
George H. Platten, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, St. Mary’s Church, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jesse G. Reinstein, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Wanda M. Remakel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Robert E. Siegert, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Janice L. Stierman, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Karen E. Weiland, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday Nov. 12, Rockdale United Methodist Church. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church, followed by reception at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, Ill.
Bonnie A. Winchell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
