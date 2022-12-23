DARLINGTON, Wis. — Dale W. Symons, age 90 of Darlington, WI passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington. He was born April 9, 1932 in Shullsburg, WI the son of Charles and Emma (Bockhop) Symons. Dale grew up in Shullsburg where he went on to graduate from Shullsburg High School in 1950. He was united in marriage to Ann E. Wilson on April 16, 1955 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington.

Dale proudly served in the United State Army from March 1953 until the end of February, 1955. The majority of that time was spent at Kaiserslauten, Germany with C Battery, 62nd Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion. He was also a member of Darlington American Legion Post 214.

