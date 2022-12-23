DARLINGTON, Wis. — Dale W. Symons, age 90 of Darlington, WI passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington. He was born April 9, 1932 in Shullsburg, WI the son of Charles and Emma (Bockhop) Symons. Dale grew up in Shullsburg where he went on to graduate from Shullsburg High School in 1950. He was united in marriage to Ann E. Wilson on April 16, 1955 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington.
Dale proudly served in the United State Army from March 1953 until the end of February, 1955. The majority of that time was spent at Kaiserslauten, Germany with C Battery, 62nd Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion. He was also a member of Darlington American Legion Post 214.
Dale dedicated most of his working years to farming on the family farm. He started farming in rural Shullsburg and eventually moved to a farm near Lamont. In 1965 he purchased the family dairy farm southwest of Darlington. After he sold the dairy herd he continued to farm for a number of years raising beef and crops. He also worked a number of years at the Darlington USDA-ASCS office measuring crop fields and grain in storage. He continued this until retirement.
Dale loved sports and athletics. His favorites were football and baseball. He was a fan of the Badgers, Packers and especially the Brewers. He also enjoyed watching professional golf. He was an avid golfer and scored 2 hole-in ones during his playing days. During his high school years and shortly after he played baseball for a number of years on the local American Legion Baseball team. He was a pitcher and the knuckleball was his specialty. His ability was reflected by him being invited to spring training in Florida with the Washington Senators major league team.
Dale loved being able to occasionally watch his grandson Evan play football and soccer as well as attend school events. One of his biggest highlights was being able to attend Evan’s college graduation from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities.
Dale is survived by his son: Craig (Jennifer) Symons of Omaha, NE, one grandson that he was very proud of: Dr. Evan Symons of Omaha, NE; and 2 nephews, Bruce and Todd Symons. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ann in June of 2022; and two brothers: Charles (Kathleen) Symons, Russell Symons and niece Cynthia Symons.
Dale was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Fr. Luke Syse officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 from 9:30 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Dale’s name.
