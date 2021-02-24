SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Gerald “Jerry” L. Munz, 81, of Shullsburg, Wis., passed away on February 13, 2021, at UW-Madison Hospital in Madison, Wis. A private family service will be held on Saturday, February 27, with Pastor Bill Vasey at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis. Sharing of memories with family & friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Due to current state & health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Chapel Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery in Freeport, Ill. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is serving the family.
Jerry was born on September 14, 1939, to Herbert and Lucille (Deihl) Munz in Sterling, Ill. He worked for many years as a parts manager for Freymiller Trucking in Shullsburg, Wis. He married Joan L. Grindey on August 24, 1968, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He was a member of the Benton Saddle Club and enjoyed the trail rides around the Leadmine area. Jerry enjoyed farming, traveling, canoe trips, supporting local school sports, a Green Bay Packers fan and socializing with people. Jerry made a friend with anyone he met. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jerry is survived by a son, Jeff Munz, of Burlington, Wis.; a daughter, Debbie (Mark) Mullen, of Nora, Ill; a stepson, Stephen (Joan) Polhill, of Platteville, Wis.; a stepdaughter, Teresa (Barry) Hammer, of Cassville, Wis.; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan (October 31, 2015); two sons, Brad and Bryan; and a sister, Judith Krahmer-Williams.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Gerald “Jerry” L. Munz Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Jerry Munz Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.