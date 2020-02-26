MONMOUTH, Iowa — Sharon (Woodward) McAllister, 73, of Monmouth, Iowa, passed away Sunday February 23, 2020, at home with her loving husband by her side and surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery where she can be joined with friends and family for a graveside memorial on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Among survivors include her husband, Terry McAllister; and two brothers, Bill (Deb) Dean, of Durango, IA, and Bob (Liz) Dean, of Edgewood, IA.
