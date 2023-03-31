HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Irene J. Hoeger, 91 of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Manor Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Recommended for you
Irene was born on January 20, 1932, in Garnavillo, Iowa, the daughter of August and Anna (Harter) Olsem. She married Frederick E. Hoeger on June 10, 1958, in Colesburg, Iowa. Together they raised their family and farmed in Holy Cross.
Irene was well known for her delicious, beautiful cakes which she made for countless special occasions. She also enjoyed visiting with her friends and family.
She spent many years in the tractor helping on the farm, and took great pride tending to her garden. Irene and Fred loved their time together and listening to Polka and Country music.
Survivors include her children: Jody (Dave) Rolfes of Earlville, Jolene (Loras) Bagge of Worthington, Donita Eckrich of Coralville, Janice (Larry) Lansing of Dyersville, Lynn (Casey) Hoeger and Brenda (Brad) McAuliffe, both of Holy Cross; 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, in-laws: Wilma Olsem of Manchester, and Marlene Hoeger of New Vienna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred in 2014, siblings: Elmer Olsem, Laurita (Ed) Combs, Mildred (Ted) Petsche, Arnold (Kathleen) Olsem, and Marvin (Betty) Olsem, in-laws: Jean (George) Friedmann, Harold, Leo H. (Ileen), LaVerne (Elizabeth), Cyril, William (Ruth) Hoeger, Thomas J. Hoeger, and Phyllis (Jerome) Wille.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.