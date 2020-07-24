OTTER CREEK, Iowa — Allen A. “Bugsy” Dryer, 76, of Otter Creek, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery, Otter Creek, Iowa.
It is recommended that you practice social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Allen Alvin Dryer was born on September 8, 1943, in Otter Creek, Iowa, to Alvin G. and Florence E. (Lippstock) Dryer. He grew up in Dubuque. He married Donna Mae Blosch at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 24, 1965. To this union three children were born, Ronald, Terry and Kevin.
“Bugsy,” as he was affectionately known, farmed and had worked as a construction laborer for many years for Laborers’ Union Local 659 in Dubuque. He retired on February 1, 2000. While semi-retired and until present he worked for Gansen Excavating.
“Bugsy” was passionate about truck and tractor pulling and had built three trucks for pulling with his son, Kevin. They enjoyed entering contests and would travel to area tractor and truck pulls together.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Donna Dryer, of Otter Creek, IA; children, Ronald (Krisceda) Dryer, of Kewanee, IL, and Terry (Stephanie) Dryer, of Kearney, MO; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Helen Roth, of Dubuque, IA; a brother, Robert Dryer, of Hopeville, IA; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joanne and Bill Blum, of Dubuque, IA, Marilyn and Ronnie Pierce, of Potosi, WI, and Don Daehler, of Dubuque, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin, on March 5, 2012; and sisters, Betty Shellhause, Janice Daehler and Judy Dryer.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, an Allen A. “Bugsy” Dryer memorial fund has been established.
