Raymond was born March 12, 1940, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Andrew J. and Helen M. (Schultz) Hansen.
On April 28, 1959, he married Anna Mae Arensdorf in La Motte, IA.
Raymond served three years in the Army National Guard and three years in the Army Reserves.
He owned and operated Hansen Transfer until his retirement in 2003. Raymond was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta and the Dubuque Elks Lodge #297. He was also a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus #1573.
Raymond enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, especially Euchre, and cheering on the Packers, Cardinals and Hawkeyes.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Mae Hansen; children, Bonnie (Scott) Bolstad, Randall “Randy” Hansen, Brenda (Jeff) Ellis, Theresa Fortmann and Merlin (Missy) Hansen; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Brian Jach; two sisters, Celeste Burds and Marilyn Nauman; two brothers, Virgil (Jeanne) Hansen and Duane (Peggy) Hansen; one sister-in-law, Pat (Bill) Merfeld; eight brothers-in-law, Charles Bush, Elmer (Rose) Arensdorf, Eldon (Cathy) Arensdorf, Tom (Kathy) Arensdorf, Ron (Kathy) Arensdorf, Garry Arensdorf, Glenn (Debbie) Arensdorf and Kevin (Jolee) Arensdorf.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jenise Jach; son-in-law, Dennis Runde; sister, Shirley Bush; and two brothers-in-law, Martin Burds and Kenneth Nauman.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
